Faridabad student Suicide: Cops question society residents

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 1

Continuing the probe into the suicide of a 15-year-old boy, the police today visited the residential society of the victim to collect information about him.

Sources in the Police Department said the investigating officials met some residents and the security staff of Discovery Park, Sector 81, where the deceased, Aarvey Malhotra, lived.

“Aarvey’s behavior with his friends and neighbours before the incident was indifferent. He kept quiet and did not come out of the house to meet his friends the day he jumped off the roof,” an official said after talking to some residents.

The official said some residents, including his friends, also said that Aarvey was perhaps under depression, adding that the police was collecting relevant information from the society residents.

A student of Class X at a private school, Aarvey, who was suffering from dyslexia, died by suicide after he was allegedly scolded by a teacher. The mother of the victim alleged that Aarvey failed to get help while attempting a pre-board exam.

The accused teacher, who is still in judicial custody, has reportedly been persistent in her claim that she was innocent. —