Representatives of various student organisations, who have been staging an indefinite dharna outside Gate No. 2 of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) for the past four days, burnt the effigy of the Vice-Chancellor on Monday in protest against the university’s actions.

Vikram Singh Dumolia, president of the Dr Ambedkar Missionaries Vidyarthi Association, reiterated that the protest would continue until their demands were met.

“We are demanding an immediate halt to the ongoing recruitment process in the university, as no standard operating procedures are being followed. Besides it, our other key demand includes the withdrawal of entry ban orders against four students and a senior faculty member. The ban orders were issued with malafide intent to suppress students’ voices against corruption,” Dumolia said.

However, the university authorities rejected the allegations, stating that many of the protesters are not bona fide students of the university.