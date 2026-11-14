Students discuss nation-building, drug-free society during Youth Parliament in Sirsa

A district-level Youth Parliament was organised at Tagore Bhawan Extension Hall, Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, on Friday to promote democratic values, social responsibility and nation-building among young people. The main theme of the programme was “Drug-Free Youth – Developed India”.

The event was jointly organised by MY Bharat, Sirsa, and Chaudhary Devi Lal University under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Vijay Kumar and District Youth Officer Dhanpat.

The programme featured speeches and theme-based competitions focusing on drug addiction and its harmful effects. Young participants shared their views on building a drug-free society and highlighted the important role of youth in realising the goal of a developed India.

The judging panel comprised Parveen Sharma, Principal of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Kalanwali; Sandeep Beniwal of Government College, Ellenabad; Jeet Ram of National College, Sirsa; and Sunil Jaglan, founder of the Selfie With Daughter Foundation.

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The judges evaluated the participants’ speeches and encouraged young people to stay away from drugs and contribute towards bringing positive changes to society. Sunil Jaglan also spoke about social awareness, youth leadership and the importance of collective efforts in building a better society.

Dr Ravindra, University Nodal Officer for MY Bharat, also played an important role in organising the event. University students and MY Bharat volunteers participated actively and helped make the programme a success.