Students donate clothes, books during reduce, reuse and recycle drive in Yamunanagar

As part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, the Municipal Corporation of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) organised a reduce, reuse and recycle (RRR) awareness and material collection drive at Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar.During the programme, students were informed about the importance of reducing waste, reusing and recycling materials, and protecting the environment.

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In another programme held at Vishnu Garden Colony in Jagadhri as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva campaign’, Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associate Abhishruti urged citizens to make RRR a part of daily life.

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Students of Mukand Public School enthusiastically participated in the collection drive by donating items useful to those in need. They donated about 45 pairs of clothes, over three-dozen books, five-dozen new notebooks, 50 new geometry boxes, colour kits, pencil sets, two-dozen toys, and over a dozen shoes and slippers, along with water bottles, lunch boxes, bags, and other useful items.

Principal Monica Sharma encouraged students to participate enthusiastically in the programme. “Reusing used items instead of throwing them away is an important step towards environment protection,” said Monica Sharma.

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Swachh Bharat Mission expert Akash Kumar encouraged students to consider items as resources rather than discarding them as waste. “The habit of reducing, reusing and recycling items will not only reduce waste but also protect the environment,” said Akash Kumar.

The Municipal Corporation also organised an awareness programme on the RRR concept and four-bin waste segregation at Vishnu Garden Colony in Jagadhri.

Speaking at the programme, Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associate Abhishruti said making RRR a part of daily life could significantly reduce waste. “Reusing items considered unusable is not only environment friendly but also helps us save resources,” said Abhishruti. She urged citizens to segregate waste at home and actively participate in the RRR initiative.

SBM expert Durgesh Kumar said useful clothes, books, toys, and other items lying around at homes could be donated to those in need instead of being thrown away. He called for the adoption of a four-bin system for separating wet, dry, household hazardous, and sanitary waste.

During the event, citizens donated clothes, books, toys, and other useful items under the RRR initiative. They also resolved to adopt four-bin waste segregation system and maintain cleanliness.

Chief Sanitation Inspector Harjeet Singh, BJP Mandal president and Councillor Priyank Sharma, RWA president Praduman Singh Ladi and residents of the colony were also present at the event.