Students encouraged to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali in Yamunanagar

Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) is organising cleanliness awareness activities in various wards of the MCYJ under the ‘Clean Diwali, Shubh Diwali’ campaign to mark Diwali.

The MCYJ’s Swachh Bharat Mission team organised a ‘Swachhata Ki Pathshaala’ programme at Government Senior Secondary School in Ward 16.

During the programme, students were given detailed information about source segregation at home, avoiding single-use plastics and not dumping garbage on the streets or in public places. They were taught the importance of reduce, reuse and recycle.

Swachh Bharat Mission expert Akash Kumar said, “Cleanliness begins with oneself. If children adopt hygiene habits in their own lives and also educate their family members and those around them, they can make a significant contribution to keeping the city clean and beautiful.”