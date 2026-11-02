Students explore Kurukshetra’s historical, cultural heritage

PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Khara Kheri, organised a one-day educational trip to Kurukshetra for 145 students of classes VIII and IX under the PM SHRI scheme. The group included 85 boys and 60 girls.

During the visit, the students explored several historical, cultural and scientific sites, including Jyotisar, Kalpana Chawla Planetarium, Harsh Ka Tila, Dharohar Haryana Museum, the 1857 War Memorial, Brahma Sarovar, Shri Krishna Museum and Panorama and Science Centre.

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The students learned about the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, space science, ancient history, Haryana’s folk culture, the freedom struggle and Indian traditions. They also gained practical knowledge of scientific concepts through models and exhibitions.

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Principal Anoop Singh said educational trips helped the students learn beyond textbooks and develop curiosity, logical thinking, confidence and a scientific outlook. He encouraged the students to apply the knowledge and experiences gained during the visit in their daily lives.