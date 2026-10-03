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Home / Haryana / Students honour Gandhian values at essay competition

Students honour Gandhian values at essay competition

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:51 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Participants of a ‘self-motivation’ competition at Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kurukshetra.
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A “Self-Motivation” competition was organised at Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kurukshetra, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Thursday. The event was organised under the joint supervision of the Library Committee, History Society and Political Science Society.

The objective of the programme was to encourage students to draw inspiration from the life, thoughts and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and develop their creative expression. Students presented inspiring articles based on the life and personality of Mahatma Gandhi. Through their writings, they expressed their thoughts by relating Gandhi’s values of truth, non-violence, self-reliance, simplicity and national service to the present-day context.

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College Principal Dr Upasana Ahuja addressed the students and said the life and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi continued to be a source of inspiration for the younger generation. She said students should not limit themselves to merely reading about Gandhi’s ideals, but should also make efforts to incorporate them into their behaviour and daily lives.

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