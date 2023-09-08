Students in peril as Baldi govt school building falling apart

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, September 7

Government High School at Baldi village, which comes under the limits of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), has been in a dilapidated condition for the past many years.

Broken windows and doors reflect the sorry state of affairs at the school. The plaster has come off the walls and ceilings. The roof leaks when it rains, and the building is crying for reconstruction. According to some local residents, the drab structure with 14 rooms is yet to be declared a condemned building.

Residents have brought the matter to the attention of the authorities concerned several times. “The building is not fit for use. It poses a risk to the lives of students. It should be demolished with immediate effect. I requested CM Manohar Lal Khattar to reconstruct the building when he was recently in Karnal city. I am hopeful the work on the building will start soon,” said Deputy Mayor Naveen Kumar.

Reena Kumar, the school principal, said she had raised the poor condition of the building with the higher authorities concerned.

The authorities said they had already started the process to declare the building as “condemned”. “An estimate is being prepared for the reconstruction of the building. A proposal to declare it as ‘condemned’ has been sent to the PWD (B&R). Work on the new building will begin soon,” said District Education Officer (DEO) Raj Pal.

Could be declared ‘condemned’ soon

Broken windows and doors reflect the sorry state of affairs at the school

Plaster has come off the walls and ceilings

The roof leaks when it rains, and the building is crying for reconstruction

According to some local residents, the drab structure with 14 rooms is yet to be declared ‘condemned’

Authorities said they have started the process to declare the building as ‘condemned’

#Karnal