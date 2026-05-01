Students injured in Sonepat police chase; ACP calls it ‘circumstantial incident’, not encounter

Two students sustained bullet injuries during an alleged encounter involving a joint team of the Crime unit, Kharkhoda, and Gohana Sadar police. However, the police said it was not an encounter but a circumstantial incident, and a detailed inquiry has been ordered.

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The injured have been identified as Shaurya of Barwasni village and Amit. Both are members of INLD Students’ Organisation (ISO), and were in the car of ISO district president Ishu Dahiya. The police admitted the injured to hospital.

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After receiving information, the students’ family members immediately reached the hospital. Late on Thursday night, the family members, along with INLD district president Kunal Gahlawat, reached the residence of Commissioner of Police ADGP Mamta Singh and raised questions over the firing. ADGP Mamta Singh assured the family of a fair inquiry.

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Kunal Gahlawat, INLD district president, said it was an unfortunate incident. He, along with the students’ family members, met the Police Commissioner late on Thursday night regarding the firing, he said. INLD firmly stood with the students’ family and would support them in whatever manner they wanted to pursue the matter, he added.

Ajeet Singh, ACP (Headquarters), said that following a firing incident in Ghilor village in Rohtak district, the district police were on alert and nakas had been set up.

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A wireless message was flashed that the miscreants involved in that firing had entered Sonepat district and fled after breaking the Bhainswan naka in the Gohana area.

Following this, police teams were activated and a team led by the SHO, Gohana Sadar, set up a naka near Anwli village. Meanwhile, DCP, Gohana, Jitender Gahlawat and ACP (Headquarters) Ajeet Singh also reached the spot and discussed the situation.

Another message was received on the wireless that a brand-new white Venue car with a temporary number plate, tinted windows and black film was moving in the area with suspected miscreants inside, he said.

While they were discussing the matter, the same suspicious car was seen approaching. The police team tried to stop it, but the driver took a sharp U-turn at high speed and sped away. The police teams began chasing the car, the ACP said.

The driver turned onto a kutcha road adjoining the canal but got stuck when a tractor-trolley came from the opposite side. The car hit the tractor while the police vehicle also hit the car from behind. Two boys got out of the car and ran in opposite directions, the ACP (Headquarters) added.

During the chase, the pistol of the DCP Gohana’s gunman was cocked, and the team nabbed one of the boys. During this, the gunman’s pistol fell, and the boy picked it up. When the police team tried to retrieve it, a bullet was reportedly fired, hitting his shoe and causing an injury, the ACP said.

The other team also nabbed the second boy. Their identities were confirmed during verification, he said.

The entire incident has been recorded in the case file and on CCTNS as well. It was not an encounter but merely a circumstantial incident, and a detailed probe has been launched, the ACP maintained.