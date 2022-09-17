Students lock school in Jind village over teachers' shifting

Jind, September 16
Students of Government High School and Government Middle School for Girls in Kharakbhura village in Jind locked the gates of their respective schools and staged demonstrations against the transfer of teachers from their respective institutions.
Matter taken up with officials
I have taken up the matter of shortage of teachers in the wake of recent transfer with the higher authorities. — Vinay Jindal, Block Education officer
Villagers said most of the teachers from these two schools were transferred in the recent transfer drive, rendering the students sans teachers.
Rameshwar, a villager, said: “Government Middle School for Girls is left with just two teachers — one of Sanskrit and the other the head teacher. Meanwhile, Government High School has only teachers for the subjects of mathematics, Sanskrit and social studies.”
Earlier, these schools had an adequate number of teachers. Another villager said: “The transfer of the teachers is unfair. We will not let the government merge these schools. We will protest if this happens.”
Block Education Officer Vinay Jindal held a meeting with the members of the school management committee today. He told students and other villagers that he had taken up the matter of shortage of teachers in the wake of transfer with the higher authorities.
