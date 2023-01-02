Students not keen on using libraries: Survey

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, January 1

Students of government schools are less enthusiastic about libraries. It came to the fore in a survey conducted by the Education Department under the “Shiksha Diksha Shaikshanik Paryavekshan programame”.

As per the survey, around 90 per cent of schools have libraries in the district, but the percentage of issuance of books is only 10 per cent.

Sources in the department say no sanctioned posts of librarians and dedicated periods for libraries are the major reasons behind less interest among students. The use of tablets in classrooms for study purposes is also a reason due to which students are showing less interest in reading books.

In some schools, the library period has been made optional with the game period, while in a majority of schools the library period is used for adjustment purposes.

Books in Hindi, English, and Punjabi languages are available in libraries, but due to less reading habits, the teachers have to struggle to convince students to visit the library regularly. The sources further stated that the teachers having additional charges are forced to issue books to students regularly, but a very few students come forward to take books.

A team of the Education Department had conducted a survey in 117 government-run schools in the district last week and found out of total 2,45,593 books, only 10.03 per cent books were issued to students, which is a cause for concern and this issue was also raised in the review meeting chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department, Dr Mahabir Singh in Karnal on December 23.

“A teacher cannot dedicate cent percent to both — own subject and library — so a librarian should be appointed and a dedicated period should start. At least two books should be issued to each student in winter vacation and a test should be conducted from the books issued to them,” said a teacher.

Now, the administration is planning to start dedicated classes of one hour for the library, twice a week. “To encourage reading habits among students, we will change the time table of schools and dedicate one hour class for the library twice a week. Meetings will be held with principals to encourage students to go to the libraries,” said Vaishali Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner. Rajpal, District Education Officer, said a special drive would be initiated in this regard.