Students of previous academic session yet to get cycle aid

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 4

The new academic session has started, but the beneficiary students of the previous academic session (2021-22) are yet to get money under the bicycle scheme. It was to be transferred to the accounts of the students.

Accounts couldn’t be verified The non-verification of accounts of a majority of students is said to be a reason for the delay in disbursement

“The accounts of students are being verified now, which wasn’t done earlier. For the disbursement of the fund to the remaining students, vouchers are being prepared,” said an official of the Education Department

As per the data collected by The Tribune, 1,226 beneficiaries had been identified in the report of the principals concerned under this scheme. The non-verification of accounts of the majority of students is said to be a reason for the delay in disbursement, said an official.

Of these 1,226 beneficiary students, 1,163 are entitled to get 22-inch cycle and will get Rs 3,300. As many as 63 have been identified for 20-inch cycle and will get Rs 3,100.

Class IX and XI students of the SC community, who do not have a high school or senior secondary school in their village, will benefit under this scheme.

The distance between the village and school should not be less than 2 km. The student should have domicile of Haryana.

One of the officials said that funds were to be transferred from the DEO office directly to the account of the beneficiary. Soon after the disbursement of funds, it would be displayed on the management information system portal of the school, user ID and password of which is with the principal concerned.

“The verification of accounts of students is being done, but accounts of several students could not be verified. For the disbursement of the fund of remaining students, vouchers are being prepared,” said an official of the Education Department.

A student of a government school said that earlier, during Covid wave, they could not get the funds. But now, when the situation is coming back on track, they haven’t got the money.

The department had demanded Rs 49,20,900 and against it, the department has received Rs 36,90,675, which is around 75 per cent of the total demand.

District Education Officer (DEO) Rajpal said that the directorate has sanctioned the funds. “We have received a budget of Rs 36.9 lakh and it will be transferred to the accounts of the beneficiary students,” said the DEO.

Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, said the issue has come to his notice and he has asked the DEO to speed up the disbursal.