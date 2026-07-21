Students protest to back Sonam Wangchuk in Haryana; principal suspended

The principal of a government school at Kanina in Mahendragarh district has been placed under suspension after some girl students of his school staged a protest demonstration in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk.

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The action was taken against Naresh Kaushik, principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Kanina Mandi, as photos/video of the students' demonstration surfaced on social media.

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A committee, headed by the local Block Education Officer (BEO), was constituted to conduct a fact-finding inquiry regarding the matter.

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BEO (Kanina) Suresh Kumar maintained that the committee had submitted its report after recording the statements of the school principal, teachers, students and their parents.

"The protest demonstration took place outside the school premises, though the students were wearing school uniform. It is the responsibility of the school staff as well as parents of students to ensure that the students reach home safely after the school is over," the BEO maintained.

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The school principal has stated that the protest demonstration took place after the school hours and he had no knowledge about it.

The matter pertains to July 17 and the suspension order was issued under Rule 5 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016, on July 21.

Meanwhile, representatives of various social organisations and other prominent residents of Kanina mandi have sought the reinstatement of

the principal, claiming that he has been discharging his duties responsibly and was not involved in any objectionable activity.