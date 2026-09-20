Students raise issues during ‘Youth Samvad’ at Khanpur women’s varsity

Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), Khanpur Kalan, organised a ‘Youth Samvad’ programme, providing students an opportunity to engage in an open and direct dialogue on various contemporary academic, social and youth-related issues.

The programme was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Sudesh, while Archana Gupta, BJP state president, attended the programme as the chief guest and interacted with the students.

Advertisement

During the interaction, students raised questions on a wide range of issues, including the NEET examination and paper leaks, the National Education Policy (NEP), skill development, digital payments, delimitation, women's reservation, mental health, social media pressure, medical education and women's safety.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, the VC said organising the ‘Youth Samvad’ was a matter of pride for the university. She described it as a historic moment that a woman state president had come to the university to interact with the students.

During the interaction, a student raised a question regarding the NEET examination and the issue of paper leaks. Responding to the question, Archana Gupta said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been sensitive to issues concerning the youth. She highlighted the steps taken by the Central Government to strengthen the legal framework against unfair means and examination-related malpractice.

Advertisement

Gupta said the objective of such legal provisions was to strengthen transparency in competitive examinations and protect the interests of students. She also referred to the re-conduct of the examination and said students had expressed a sense of reassurance following the re-examination.

Responding to a question related to the NEP and employment opportunities, she emphasised that education should not be limited merely to obtaining a degree. She said students should also develop skills, confidence and the ability to create employment opportunities.

She stressed the importance of skill development, start-up and entrepreneurship opportunities and youth-centric education, saying that students needed to equip themselves with skills suited to the changing economy and technological environment.

A student raised a question regarding charges on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. Gupta said she did not have complete information on the specific issue and therefore did not want to provide incomplete information to the students.

Responding to a question on women's reservation, Gupta emphasised the importance of increasing women's participation in decision-making processes.

A student, Yashika, raised a question concerning sexual violence against married women. Responding to the question, Gupta said no woman should be subjected to sexual conduct against her will and referred to the legal provisions dealing with domestic violence and the protection of women. She called upon the students to stand by one another and support each other in difficult situations.

Bijender Malik, Gohana district president; Vikas Dahiya, state secretary; Pradeep Barwasni; Kiran Kalkal; along with university faculty members, officers and a large number of students, were present on the occasion.