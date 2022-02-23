Students seek better transport facilities

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 22

Students of Physiotherapy College on Tuesday protested on the premises of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), demanding better facilities for them.

They alleged that the government has constructed the building of the Physiotherapy College on the premises of the under-construction Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayaya University of Health Sciences at Kutail village in Karnal but still they have been not given full facilities. A student alleged that some of their classes are being run from the premises of the KCGMC, while some from the Physiotherapy College, which is over 10-km away from the KCGMC. She along with other alleged that they were assured good faculty when they got admission here, but the college does not have adequate teacher strength. The students further alleged that they have to struggle a lot to reach to college in Kutail village.

Refuted the allegations of the students, Dr Jagdish Dureja, Director, KCGMC, said there is a physiotherapist in college who teaches the students. Besides, the faculty members of the KCGMC also teach them their subjects. They have even provided a bus service for the students from KCGMC to college premises in Kutial and the same bus drops them back to their hostel in the evening in KCGMC. —