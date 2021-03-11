Students shine in taekwondo championship

Ambala: Students of DAV Public School, Ambala, won 17 gold, six silver, and one bronze medal in 25th Ambala district boys and girls taekwondo championship and got overall runners-up trophy. To motivate students, their coach Amit also participated in the senior category and won gold medal. Principal DrSeema Dutt applauded the students for their commendable effort and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.

Vaccination camp organised

Gurugram: Gurugram University and the UPHC, Tigra, collaborated to hold a two-day mega vaccination camp on the university campus, Sector 51 Gurugram, with an aim of protecting teaching and non-teaching personnel as well as students from the corona outbreak. Prof Dinesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Gurugram University, inaugurated the vaccination camp. The purpose of the corona vaccination campaign, according to Dr Hardeep Kaur Saluja, medical officer-in-charge, UPHC, Tigra, is to ensure simple access to the vaccine among teachers and student.

Tourney at Rai sports school begins

Sonepat: The All-India Indian Public School Conference (IPSC) tournament was declared open by chief guest Mohan Lal Badoli, MLA, Rai constituency. Scintillating choreography by tiny tots of KNS and enthralling dance depicting the rich Haryanvi culture added to the grand opening ceremony. The principal and director, Col Ashok Mor welcomed all teams from across the country and said such tournaments not only provided a big sporting platform to the children but also acted as amalgamation pot for cultural exchange as the students came from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Awareness on cyber crimes

Ambala: To make students aware of the ever-increasing cases of cyber crimes like hacking, online frauds, pornography, online threats, and asking for ransom, a team of cyber cell personnel visited Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantonment. The students were advised to curtail their exposure to social media. They were advised not to share their OTP, account number, ATM password etc. They were also advised to use emergency contact no of Cyber Cell 1930.