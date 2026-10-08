Students showcase folk traditions, cultural heritage at annual meet

The campus of Government Postgraduate Women’s College, Rohtak, came alive with music, dance and folk traditions as students showcased their talent at the cultural programme ‘Udaan 2026’ on Wednesday.

The students presented a variety of performances, including Haryanvi dance, solo dance, folk dance, Hindi songs, classical music and other cultural items, drawing an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Advertisement

The programme was inaugurated by chief guest and Padma Shri awardee Mahabir Singh Guddu by lighting the ceremonial lamp. In his address, Guddu advised the students to maintain discipline and stressed the importance of good character and values. He also entertained the audience with performances of several songs and released the college’s annual magazine, ‘Vandana’.

Advertisement

Principal Dr Shamsher Singh Hooda welcomed the guests and highlighted the theme and objectives of the programme. He appreciated the students for excelling in various fields and encouraged them to continue pursuing their talents with dedication and confidence.

Various competitions were organised on the occasion. In the Classical Bollywood Solo category, Ananya secured the first position, followed by Tanika and Kanisha. In the Group Dance category, Tamanna, Khushi, Durga and Raunak secured the first position. In the Duet category, Riyanshi and Tamanna secured the first position, Dhawan and Bhumika the second, and Muskan and Pooja the third.

Advertisement

Similarly, in the Folk Dance event, Dhwani secured the first position, followed by Bhumika and Kumkum. In the Song and Ghazal category, Chhavi secured the first position, Rashmi the second and Sanjana the third. In the Bhajan and Folk Song competition, Varsha secured the first position, while Sheetal stood second.