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Home / Haryana / Students spread message of cleanliness through drawings

Students spread message of cleanliness through drawings

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:57 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), organised a drawing competition at a Government School in Chandpur, falling under Ward 16 of

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Yamunanagar.

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Students enthusiastically participated in the competition, organised under the direction of Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad. The students presented beautiful paintings conveying messages of patriotism and cleanliness on the theme ‘Tiranga Har Ghar, Swachhata Har Ghar’. During the programme, Akash Kumar, an expert from the Municipal Corporation’s Swachh Bharat Mission team, provided detailed information to the students about four-bin waste segregation.

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He explained that wet, dry, household hazardous and other types of waste generated at homes should be put in separate dustbins. “Properly separating waste at the source level can improve sanitation and ensure proper disposal,” said Akash Kumar.

On the occasion, students were given the message to maintain cleanliness, not throw garbage here and there, and inspire others to do the same. “The objective of the competition was to instil a sense of patriotism in children and increase awareness about cleanliness, waste management and environmental protection,” said Akash Kumar.

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