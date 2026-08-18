Students, staff take oath against ragging at Ladwa college

IGN College, Ladwa, organised an anti-ragging oath-taking ceremony as part of the ongoing observance of ‘Anti-Ragging Week’ to spread awareness about the adverse effects of ragging and reaffirm the institution’s commitment to providing a safe and welcoming campus for all students.

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The programme was attended by the principal, staff and students of the college. During the ceremony, students and staff collectively took the oath and pledged to refrain from ragging in any form and discourage others from participating in such activities.

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Addressing the gathering, Principal Kushal Pal emphasised that ragging can have serious physical, psychological and academic consequences for students. The students were encouraged to maintain mutual respect, cordial relations and a spirit of cooperation with their fellow students.

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The programme concluded with a renewed commitment by everyone present to uphold the dignity and safety of every student and work together to maintain a completely ragging-free campus.

Harneet Kaur, convener, said that a link to the short anti-ragging awareness film ‘Ragging Kills’ was shared with students and staff, along with the principal’s message: “Let us celebrate freedom by ensuring that every student enjoys freedom from fear, humiliation and ragging.” The students were encouraged to watch the video and understand the negative physical, psychological and social consequences of ragging.

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The activity successfully reinforced awareness of the adverse effects of ragging and encouraged students to uphold the values of respect, dignity, friendship and freedom from fear.