Students stage dharna at HAU

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 2

A group of students of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University started a dharna outside the office of the Vice-Chancellor to protest the alleged incident of misbehaviour by the chief security officer (CSO) of the university with a student.

The students alleged that the incident occurred when the CSO called a fresher student from the hostel yesterday and misbehaved with him and also threatened him. The students said the CSO was upset with a dialogue in a skit performed during the Fresher’s party in the university. The students said the skit was duly approved by the university authorities and even senior officials were also present at the meeting.

The students demanded that the university authorities should take necessary action in the matter. Officials of the university tried to placate them, but the students were sitting on dharna at night also.