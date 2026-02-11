DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Students stage protest at HAU event

Students stage protest at HAU event

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:18 AM Feb 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students of HAU stage protest during a function in Hisar on Tuesday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

A group of students waved black clothes and raised slogans as a mark of protest during the start of the youth festival at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) here on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The students raised slogans and displayed posters while the Vice-Chancellor, BR Kamboj, was delivering his inaugural address.

Advertisement

The protesting students demanded implementation of the Divisional Commissioner’s report, and sought action as per the report to ensure justice for the victims of the lathicharge incident.

Advertisement

They also demanded cancellation of the reinstatement of chief security officer Sukhbir Singh.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts