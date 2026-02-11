Students stage protest at HAU event

A group of students waved black clothes and raised slogans as a mark of protest during the start of the youth festival at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) here on Tuesday.

The students raised slogans and displayed posters while the Vice-Chancellor, BR Kamboj, was delivering his inaugural address.

The protesting students demanded implementation of the Divisional Commissioner’s report, and sought action as per the report to ensure justice for the victims of the lathicharge incident.

They also demanded cancellation of the reinstatement of chief security officer Sukhbir Singh.