Students stage street plays to boost enrolment at Rohtak school

Government Senior Secondary School at Pilana village, under the Kalanaur area, has launched an innovative initiative aimed at boosting enrolment for the upcoming academic session while simultaneously creating awareness about various state government welfare schemes.

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As part of the campaign, a group of students is staging nukkad nataks (street plays) at the village and nearby areas to encourage parents to enrol their children in their school. Prior to the launch, the students were given basic training in acting to effectively communicate their message to the public.

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“The school at present has over 300 students from Classes I to XII. This year, we aim to increase enrolment, and students of Class XI—now free after exams—are actively participating in the campaign,” said school principal Surendra Hooda, adding that the performances are being organised not only at Pilana but also in adjoining villages.

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Through the street plays, the students highlight the benefits of government schools, including quality education, qualified teachers and improved infrastructure. The performances also showcase schemes such as the Midday Meal programme, distribution of tablets, and the use of digital boards in classrooms, the principal added.

The students were trained by Vibhanshu Vaibhav from Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak.

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“The initiative has received an enthusiastic response, with villagers turning up in large numbers and even rewarding the performers. They are visiting the school for inquiries. A Pravesh Utsav will begin on March 23 to facilitate admissions,” Hooda added.