Students take pledge to cast vote, inspire others

Rohtak, April 3
Rohtak Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ajay Kumar has stated that the district administration is running awareness programmes to ensure the participation of every voter of the district.
“Every voter is being encouraged to exercise his/her right to franchise by explaining the importance of their vote so that our democracy becomes stronger,” he said.
Voter-awareness programmes are also being organised at educational institutions. At All-India Jat Heroes Memorial College, the students took a pledge to cast their votes and inspire others to participate in the elections.
A voting oath was also administered to the students in different departments of the college. The students took oath to maintain the dignity of the democratic traditions of our country and to exercise the right to vote fearlessly.
A slogan-writing competition was organised at Vaish College under the aegis of the Electoral Literacy Club on the topics — ‘Festival of Elections - Pride of the Country’ and ‘My First Vote for the Country.
Eighteen students from different faculties participated in this competition.
