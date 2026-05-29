Students to get bus pass facility in e-buses: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Inaugurating the Panipat electric bus depot, CM Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced that students of schools and colleges would get bus pass facility in electric buses, too, on the lines of state Roadways. He flagged off 80 low-floor e-buses and said it was the beginning of a clean and modern transportation future for Haryana.

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He said 40 buses had been allocated for Panipat, 15 for Yamunanagar, 10 each for Kurukshetra and Sonepat, and five for Panchkula. The CM said the state-of-the-art bus depot had been developed at a cost of about Rs 7 crore. Electric bus depots were under construction in eight other districts.

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He said electric bus services would reduce dependence on petrol and diesel and lower pollution. He said the government was also working on integrating buses with a tracking system on the lines of the Railways, through which passengers would be able to get information regarding bus location and arrival time through a mobile application.

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Ten new bus stands would be constructed within one year and more electric buses would be purchased in the future, he added.

Addressing youth, Saini said thousands of new jobs would be created in the coming years in the fields of e-vehicle manufacturing, battery technology, charging stations and green technology. Krishan Lal Panwar, Development and Panchayat Minister, said the state government was continuously strengthening transport facilities to benefit common people.

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Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said electric buses would help reduce carbon emissions by lakhs of kilograms and strengthen pollution control efforts.