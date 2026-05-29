icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Students to get bus pass facility in e-buses: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Students to get bus pass facility in e-buses: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Inaugurates depot in Panipat, flags off 80 electric buses

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 08:55 AM May 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Inaugurating the Panipat electric bus depot, CM Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced that students of schools and colleges would get bus pass facility in electric buses, too, on the lines of state Roadways. He flagged off 80 low-floor e-buses and said it was the beginning of a clean and modern transportation future for Haryana.

Advertisement

He said 40 buses had been allocated for Panipat, 15 for Yamunanagar, 10 each for Kurukshetra and Sonepat, and five for Panchkula. The CM said the state-of-the-art bus depot had been developed at a cost of about Rs 7 crore. Electric bus depots were under construction in eight other districts.

Advertisement

He said electric bus services would reduce dependence on petrol and diesel and lower pollution. He said the government was also working on integrating buses with a tracking system on the lines of the Railways, through which passengers would be able to get information regarding bus location and arrival time through a mobile application.

Advertisement

Ten new bus stands would be constructed within one year and more electric buses would be purchased in the future, he added.

Addressing youth, Saini said thousands of new jobs would be created in the coming years in the fields of e-vehicle manufacturing, battery technology, charging stations and green technology. Krishan Lal Panwar, Development and Panchayat Minister, said the state government was continuously strengthening transport facilities to benefit common people.

Advertisement

Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said electric buses would help reduce carbon emissions by lakhs of kilograms and strengthen pollution control efforts.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts