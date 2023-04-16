Students told to buy ‘costly’ books from pvt publishers

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, April 15
The Education Department recently raided private schools and found that students and parents are being compelled to purchase books at exorbitant prices in violation of the government’s directions.
The team comprising District Education Officer (DEO) Kuldeep Sihag and District Elementary Education Officer Santosh Nagar found that one of the schools is offering three Science books of a private publisher for Rs 2,000, while the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has fixed the price of one book at Rs 150.
The team also found shops operating on the school premises which had no books from the NCERT and were offering books only from private publishers.
“We prescribed the books as per the wishes of the parents and guardians from classes I to V,” said a principal on the condition of anonymity.
The department has issued instructions to the private schools against the practice of selling books of private publishers and to open shops in schools. The DEO said the schools which were found violating the government directions have been served a show-cause notice. “Further action will follow post their reply,” he said.
Education dept says...
}In one school, students of Classes I to V were allegedly told to purchase books from a private publisher, while in another, it was found that the pupils were told to buy both, the NCERT and private publishers’ books.
Prescribed books as per wishes of the parents
We prescribed the books as per the wishes of the parents and guardians from Classes I to V.
A principal
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...