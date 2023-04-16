Students told to buy ‘costly’ books from pvt publishers

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 15

The Education Department recently raided private schools and found that students and parents are being compelled to purchase books at exorbitant prices in violation of the government’s directions.

The team comprising District Education Officer (DEO) Kuldeep Sihag and District Elementary Education Officer Santosh Nagar found that one of the schools is offering three Science books of a private publisher for Rs 2,000, while the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has fixed the price of one book at Rs 150.

The team also found shops operating on the school premises which had no books from the NCERT and were offering books only from private publishers.

“We prescribed the books as per the wishes of the parents and guardians from classes I to V,” said a principal on the condition of anonymity.

The department has issued instructions to the private schools against the practice of selling books of private publishers and to open shops in schools. The DEO said the schools which were found violating the government directions have been served a show-cause notice. “Further action will follow post their reply,” he said.

Education dept says...

}In one school, students of Classes I to V were allegedly told to purchase books from a private publisher, while in another, it was found that the pupils were told to buy both, the NCERT and private publishers’ books.