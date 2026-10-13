Study Maharaja Agrasen’s ideals and incorporate them into governance: Vij

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij said that everyone in society, irrespective of political affiliation, should study Maharaja Agrasen’s principles and incorporate them into governance.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti, he said that if governments across the country followed Maharaja Agrasen’s ideals, India would shine like the sun. He added that the present government was also following Maharaja Agrasen’s ideals and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had transformed the lives of ordinary citizens through various public welfare schemes.

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The minister announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh from his discretionary fund for social welfare projects undertaken by the Aggarwal Sabha.

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Vij said that the principles laid down by Maharaja Agrasen thousands of years ago continued to inspire governments today, particularly those committed to social welfare. Maharaja Agrasen was not only an able ruler but also an accomplished sociologist and economist who established principles of social responsibility and inclusive growth.

He added that governments should ensure equal opportunities for all sections of society. He said that these principles also guided the functioning of the present government.

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Highlighting the Prime Minister’s initiatives, he said that the focus had been on improving the lives of ordinary citizens. The minister highlighted various initiatives, including the Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman cards and Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, launched by the BJP government. He said that these initiatives reflected the spirit of Maharaja Agrasen’s teachings by promoting public welfare, economic inclusion and opportunities for progress.