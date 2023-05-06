Study on Gurugram's traffic movement

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 5

The traffic police and the road safety organisation (RSO) have started a survey to get rid of traffic jams on 25 inner roads in the city during peak hours. The one-way rule will be implemented after the submission of the survey report.

The first phase of the survey has started on the 1.5 km road near the Apparel House in the Sector 44 area where commuters get stuck in traffic jams during peak hours every day.

Virender Vij, DCP, Traffic, said, “The traffic police and the RSO have started a road survey. Teams are assessing how many vehicles pass through a particular road every day. All information about vehicle movement is being collected. One-way rule will be implemented on roads after studying the survey report.”

He said, “After the one-way rule is implemented, pedestrians coming from Wazirabad village will be able to take left turn from the CNG station before the Apparel House and go towards Sector 44. They will also be able to exit Sector 44. After exiting near Apparel House, commuters can go towards HUDA City Centre.”

A senior traffic official said more than 25 roads in the city were facing traffic snarls five days a week during the peak hours. In such a situation, commuters faced a lot of difficulties while passing through these roads. Due to traffic jams, it took half an hour for two to three minutes travel.

He said traffic jams were witnessed on old and new Railway Roads, Gurdwara Road, Basai Road, Khandsa Road, old Delhi Road, Sheetla Mata Road, Hong Kong Market, Apparel House and Sector 56.

He said the police received more than 12 complaints about traffic jams on these roads every day.