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Home / Haryana / ‘Stumble lab’ brings transformative change in Kaithal’s government schools

‘Stumble lab’ brings transformative change in Kaithal’s government schools

Data shows that classroom participation has increased by 62 per cent, while school attendance has improved by 11 per cent, indicating growing interest and engagement among students

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 05:41 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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The initiative, conceptualised by Deputy Commissioner Aparajita, aims to improve the quality of education while addressing a common psychological barrier among children — the fear of failure. Tribune Photo
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The Stumble Lab project, an innovative initiative launched in 320 government schools across Kaithal, has shown encouraging results. It has brought a positive transformation in the classroom environment and strengthened students’ confidence.

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The data shows that classroom participation has increased by 62 per cent, while school attendance has improved by 11 per cent, indicating growing interest and engagement among students, said an official.

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The initiative, conceptualised by Deputy Commissioner Aparajita, aims to improve the quality of education while addressing a common psychological barrier among children — the fear of failure.

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DC Aparajita expressed her happiness at the encouraging results of the stumble lab, saying that its primary objective is to free children from the fear of failure and create a safe, supportive environment where they can learn without hesitation.

“Around a 62 per cent increase in classroom participation and an 11 per cent improvement in attendance are significant and encouraging changes. Students who previously remained quiet due to hesitation are now participating more actively and enthusiastically in classroom activities,” she said.

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The data compiled by the Stumble Lab team show that more than 25,000 students across over 320 government schools have benefited from the initiative so far. Around 1,650 teachers have also been trained through over 25 special training sessions, while as many as 150 interactive activities have been conducted in schools.

The project focuses on experiential and activity-based education. Under the initiative, students participate in simple physics experiments, estimation exercises and activities designed to enhance mental ability and creative thinking, said Aparajita.

“This project has brought significant changes to the traditional classroom approach. It shifts the focus from simply getting the correct answer and completing the syllabus to accepting mistakes as learning opportunities, prioritizing exploration and attempts, normalizing failure, valuing thinking over speed, and nurturing curiosity-driven classrooms,” she added.

Highlighting that the project has been implemented without any additional financial burden by making effective use of existing school resources, she said that a dedicated team is monitoring the progress of the project through weekly data.

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda has already announced plans to prepare a roadmap for expanding the initiative across the state.

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