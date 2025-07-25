'Stunting' virus spreads to Kaithal fields, hundreds of acres affected

The infectious ‘stunting’ virus, also known as the Southern Rice Black-Streaked Dwarf Virus (SRBSDV), has now spread to Kaithal district, affecting hundreds of acres of early transplanted paddy fields, after already impacting crops in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala and Yamunanagar.

What is the dwarf virus and its impact Scientific name: Southern Rice Black-Streaked Dwarf Virus Also known as: Fiji virus or stunting virus Spread by: White-backed planthopper insect Symptoms: Stunted plant height Dark green leaves Brown, brittle roots Weak nutrient absorption Plants are easily uprooted Onset: Symptoms appear 20–30 days after transplanting Impact: Drastically reduced yield, poor crop recovery Advisory for farmers Spray 120g Chess or 80g Osheen/Token + 200 litres of water per acre Inspect fields twice daily for early signs Uproot and bury infected plants Avoid waterlogging; clean bunds and field drains Stay in touch with agriculture officers for guidance

Agriculture Department officials, along with scientists from Haryana Agriculture University (HAU), Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and the Rice Research Station at Kaul, have launched field inspections and are issuing preventive advisories to farmers in the affected districts.

“Our officials, along with experts from KVKs and the Rice Research Station, are visiting fields to assess the extent of the loss. We are calculating the number of farmers and acreage affected,” said Dr Babu Lal, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), Kaithal.

Although official estimates are still being prepared, sources suggest 400-500 acres of paddy in Kaithal district and around 400 acres in Karnal have already been hit by the virus.

The infection has been particularly aggressive in early transplanted high-yielding paddy varieties such as PR-114, PR-128, PR-131 and certain hybrids.

“The virus is primarily transmitted by the white-backed planthopper pest. Farmers should inspect their fields twice daily — in the morning and evening — for early signs,” said Dr Babu Lal.

Agricultural experts warned that the current temperature (28–35°C) and high humidity levels are ideal for the spread of the disease, making timely intervention critical.

To manage the planthopper and control the spread, farmers are being advised to spray 120 grams of Chess, or 80 grams of Osheen or Token per acre, mixed in 200 litres of water.

Farmers are also advised to uproot and bury infected plants, maintain field hygiene and prevent waterlogging to reduce further damage.

“Proper drainage and regular cleaning of bunds and field drains are essential,” said Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture, Karnal. “Farmers should remain in touch with local agricultural officers for guidance.” To support field staff, training sessions are being conducted.

“We’ve already held one session of training in Kaithal, and another is scheduled in Karnal soon,” said Dr Maha Singh, senior coordinator, KVK Karnal and Kaithal. He said the Rice Research Station, Kaul, has also issued detailed advisories for farmers.

Distressed by the rapid spread of the virus, several paddy growers have already begun ploughing under affected crops and transplanting again — a costly exercise that has led to major financial losses.

“The government should compensate farmers for their losses due to this virus,” said Bhadur Singh Mehla, spokesperson for BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram faction).