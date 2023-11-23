Sub-Inspector caught taking Rs 60K bribe

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 22

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Karnal, on Wednesday caught a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Haryana Police taking a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a person in lieu of giving him benefit in the investigation of a criminal case registered at the Gohana Sadar police station.

The accused has been identified as SI Ram Niwas, investigating officer, posted at the Gohana Sadar police station.

Inspector Sachin, ACB, said the complainant in his complaint to the ACB said a case had been registered at the Gohana Sadar police station against six persons on October 6 and the police have arrested the accused in the matter.

The complainant alleged that during the investigation names of two more persons, including his friend, came to the fore and investigating officer (IO) SI Ram Niwas said he would arrest both accused but would give benefit during the investigation. The complainant gave the plea that both were not present when the crime was committed, the Inspector added. he said the complainant alleged that SI Ram Niwas demanded Rs 70,000 from him. Following the information, a case was registered and a trap was laid. As the SI received Rs 60,000 from the complainant outside the Sadar police station, the team caught him..

