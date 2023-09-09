Sub-inspector sets example of honesty, declines Rs 1-lakh bribe

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, September 8

As per the police policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, a sub-inspector of the Gurugram police set an example for the entire Police Department after declining a Rs 1 lakh bribe and informing the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

ACB lays trap On Wednesday, the ACB laid a trap and caught MNC legal head Sood red-handed while handing over Rs 1 lakh to the sub-inspector

Rs 1 lakh was recovered from the spot and the MNC legal head was arrested

Sood was produced in a city court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody

The team of the ACB, Gurugram, arrested Atul Sood, the legal head of a multinational company, red-handed while handing Rs 1 lakh to a sub-inspector in lieu of helping a senior official of his company who was accused of forgery in an old case. An FIR was registered against Sood at the ACB police station and he was sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court on Thursday.

A senior ACB official said Sood is the legal head of Perfetti Van Melle, a Dutch-Italian MNC that produces confectionery products. A woman employee of the company had filed a case of sexual harassment against two administrative officials of the MNC in 2021 at the DLF Phase 1 police station. She had been provided a car by the company and when she stopped coming to the office, her service was terminated and her salary and dues were transferred to her bank account. However, allegedly, a sum of over Rs 10 lakh due to her was not paid.

In July 2022, the official car provided to her was transferred to her name with forged documents, but the car's registration card was with the company. On her complaint, an FIR registered at Shivaji Nagar police station.

The case was transferred to the Sector 9 A police station, where the case was being investigated by Sub-inspector Devi Charan. On Wednesday, Devi Charan filed a complaint with the ACB, alleging that Sood and one Tiwari met him on August 29 and offered him a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in lieu of helping their seniors in the forgery case.

An FIR was registered under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and on Wednesday evening, the ACB laid a trap and arrested the accused red-handed while handing over Rs 1 lakh to Devi Charan in Sector 9.

"Rs1 lakh was recovered from the spot and the accused (Sood) was arrested. He was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody," said Inspector Jai Pal of the ACB.

