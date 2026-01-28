Sub-tropical fruit cultivation gains ground across state

The Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Sub-Tropical Fruits in Ladwa is providing the much-needed assistance to farmers who wish to shift from the traditional paddy-wheat cycle to orchard-based farming.

The centre, located in Kurukshetra district, was established in 2016 and demonstrates a wide variety of fruits, including mango, peach, pear, plum, sapota, litchi, apple, persimmon, olive, pomegranate and guava.

Farmers not only from Haryana but also from Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat procure plants from the centre. The farmers also reach here to get training in canopy management, crop cultivation and nursery management. The farmers showcase their produce during the centre’s annual fruit expo.

Nitin Bansal, who owns an orchard in Kurukshetra, said, “We have been growing mango, litchi, sapota, guava and other fruits in our orchard for nearly 40 years and the orchard is giving better results compared to the rice-wheat cycle. The plants procured from the Ladwa centre have also given good results. The farmers should start diversification and also adopt fruit cultivation for better outcomes.”

Jitender Mann, an orchard owner from Panipat, said, “We found the fruit cultivation better as it also gives us the opportunity of intercropping which is not possible in rice and wheat crops. Depleting groundwater levels have been a concern for the farmers and it is one of the prime reasons behind the shift from rice and wheat crop cycle to fruit cultivation. An increasing trend is being observed in the state and the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence is also playing a good role in assisting the farmers through the trainings. We also display our produce at the fruit expo there.”

An agricultural expert said the land holdings with the farmers were decreasing and therefore, they could get better returns from horticulture. The government aims to reduce the area under water guzzling paddy crop and promote the cultivation of alternative crops.

As per data, during 2024-25, around 73,153 hectares in the state were under fruit cultivation, producing approximately 9,56,934 metric tonnes (MT), compared to nearly 70,219 hectares with a production of 8,56,320 MT in 2023-24.

Kurukshetra District Horticulture Officer (DHO) Dr Shivendu Pratap Singh Solanki who was earlier posted as a subject matter specialist at the Indo-Israel centre, said, “Haryana has the potential to emerge as a leading sub-tropical fruit producer in North India. In view of crop diversification in the northern region, the farmers have been adopting new crops over the past years. At a time when the farmers are struggling to get remunerative prices for their agricultural produce, fruit cultivation, especially peach, plum, pear and apple, can serve as a strong model of diversification.”

“When they are in the fruiting stage, they do not require water from October to February because they are in dormancy condition, which saves water well,” he added.

“The response from the farmers has been encouraging. Over the past four to five years, there has been an increase in interest in these crops. Today, sub-tropical fruits can be cultivated in almost all districts of Haryana where the soil quality is good. The farmers should take advantage of various government schemes promoting horticulture. Events like the fruit expo help the farmers learn about the latest techniques. Those cultivating multiple crops over large areas should begin fruit cultivation on a few acres and gradually expand if they find it more profitable than traditional crops,” he said.

The DHO said several low-chill varieties suitable for hot regions are available. In peaches, varieties include Shan-e-Punjab, Prabhat, Pratap, Florida Prince, Early Grande and Nectarine. Plum varieties include Satluj Purple and Kala Amritsari, while pear varieties include Punjab Nakh, Punjab Beauty, Punjab Gold, Punjab Nectar and Nijisseiki. Preferred apple varieties include Anna and Dorsett Golden.

According to officials from the Horticulture Department at the Ladwa centre, the farmers are offered various one-day, weekly training programmes, seminars, excursion programmes and fruit festival events. The centre also provides grafted plants of improved fruit varieties at subsidised rates. There are plans to upgrade the centre by establishing a state-of-the-art weather station. With the establishment of the weather station, the centre will be able to issue recommendations and guidelines to farmers engaged in sub-tropical fruit cultivation across Haryana.