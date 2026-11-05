Submission of Form 6 will not invite any action: CEO

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer A Sreenivas has clarified that during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), if a voter’s name is not included in the draft electoral roll, the voter can apply for inclusion of his/her name by submitting Form 6. This provision applies to all eligible citizens, irrespective of whether their names were previously included in any electoral roll or not.

He said the Election Commission of India (ECI) had clarified that if a voter’s name was missing from the draft electoral roll, then he/she must submit a fresh application through Form 6 for inclusion of his/her name in the electoral roll during or after the SIR exercise.

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The Chief Electoral Officer said merely submitting Form 6, despite having been enrolled in the electoral roll earlier, would not constitute grounds for treating the application as a false declaration or invite any legal action.

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He said as per the directions of the CEI, no Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) would initiate action under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, solely on the ground that an applicant’s name was previously included in the electoral roll and that the applicant had submitted Form 6 during or after the SIR exercise.