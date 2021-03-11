Submit list of district-wise claims for damages: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

Nearly five years after violence broke out in parts of Haryana and Punjab following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today asked the states of Punjab and Haryana to submit list of district-wise claims for damage. The states will also furnish suggestions on setting up claims’ tribunals, including the names of possible members.

The three-Judge Bench Justice Augustine George Masih, Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa was hearing arguments on the issue of damage to public property on a petition filed in public interest by Panchkula resident-cum-advocate Ravinder Dhull on the law-and-order situation arising out of dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s case.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, senior advocate and amicus curiae Anupam Gupta gave details of the events leading to the violence and the damages in 2017.

Gupta was of the opinion that the claims’ tribunal could quantify the damages, but the liability was required to be fastened by the court.

Gupta argued that these were constitutional questions and a judicial officer subordinate to the High Court could not handle these matters as they were not trained for the purpose.

During the hearing of the case, senior advocate Vinod Ghai with Kanika Ahuja submitted on the dera’s behalf that it had no objection to the establishment of claims’ tribunals in the matter. Ghai placed before the Bench orders passed by the court in 2017, wherein quantification of claims by the tribunal was suggested. The case will now come up for further hearing on June 1. The state of Haryana was represented by Additional Advocate-General Pawan Girdhar.