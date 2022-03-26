Submit report in 2 days on flaws on e-ways: IG to officials

Karnal, March 25
To ensure safe driving on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) and Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) expressways, and also strict implementation of lane driving on the national highways, Dr Rajshri Singh, IG, Traffic and Highway Police, Haryana, conducted a meeting with officials of HSIIDC, NHAI, SHOs of Sonepat, Jhajjar, Faridabad, Palwal, Gurugram, Mewat, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panipat in her office on Friday.
She directed the police officials to prepare a list of flaws on the KMP and KGP and submit it in two days in her office, so that these could be rectified after communication with different departments.
“We have to ensure that there should be no flaws on these roads for smooth journey of commuters. There should be proper lighting, signboards, proper lay-by, white line, roads with proper railing,” said the IG.
Accompanied by Rajinder Kumar Meena, Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic and Highways, Haryana, she also discussed the opening of new police stations on the KMP and KGP for crime control. She also exhorted the police officials to spread awareness about following traffic rules.
