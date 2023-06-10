Submit report on cleanliness of drains: DC

Rewari, June 9
Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Imran Raza has directed officials of the Municipal Council, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran and Public Health Engineering and Irrigation departments to submit a report within 15 days after getting sewer lines, nullahs and drains desilted/cleaned before the monsoon season.
He also directed the officials concerned to make arrangements for draining rainwater so that people do not have to face any inconvenience.
