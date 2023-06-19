Submit report on schools in close proximity, DEEOs told

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 18

The Department of Elementary Education has directed all District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) to furnish a report about the distance between nearby government primary schools in their district. A separate list of nearby primary schools in all districts has also been sent to the DEEOs for preparing the report.

Sources claim that the move aims at consolidating government primary schools that are located nearby and have a nominal strength of students.

Move will benefit private schools The merger of primary schools is nothing except a move to benefit the private schools and stop educated youths from becoming teachers. After the merger of the schools, many teachers will become surplus. We are against this move and will call on the Director, Elementary Education, in Panchkula on June 22. —Dharmendra Yadav, Vice-president, HPTA

“All primary schools are to be made co-education one by the state government hence prepare a separate list of all those government primary schools which are either located on the same campus or adjacent, schools situated in the radius of less than 100 metres and schools located more than 100 metres, but less than 1 km of distance,” states a communiqué sent to the DEEOs from the Director, Elementary Education, recently.

Sources said a meeting of all DEEOs had also been called at the state headquarters in Panchkula on June 19, wherein the issue, along with others, would be discussed in detail. The DEEOs have also been asked to prepare the report regarding the distance between primary schools on priority and bring it to the meeting.

Ashok Garg, Director, Elementary Education, said the information about the distance between nearby government primary schools in all districts had been sought from the DEEOs to prepare a database.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Primary Teachers Association (HPTA), an association of elementary teachers, decried the state government’s move to merge primary schools located within a radius of 1 km, stating that this would promote the privatisation of education.

On being asked about the fewer strength of students in government primary schools, Yadav maintained the government was pushing the students to take admission in private schools by launching the CHIRAAG-like scheme, which ensured free education to the EWS students of government schools in private ones.