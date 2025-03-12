Submit report on steps to prevent ragging, human rights panel tells Jindal varsity

Terming ragging as a grave violation of human rights that undermines the right to life, liberty, equality and dignity, the Haryana Human Rights Commission has directed the Registrar of Jindal Global University, Sonepat, to appear in person and submit a comprehensive report on preventive and disciplinary measures following alleged incident of ragging on campus.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a report carried in these columns, the "full" commission — comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia — observed that ragging was not merely a matter of indiscipline but a serious offence infringing upon fundamental rights.

The commission asserted that ragging fostered a hostile and unsafe environment in educational institutions, hampering learning and violating the right to education. Acts of physical and psychological abuse, it stated, directly threatened the right to life and liberty, as these could lead to severe trauma and even fatalities in extreme cases.

The right to equality was also compromised, with marginalised students often being disproportionately targeted, reinforcing discrimination rather than inclusivity. The commission also observed that ragging humiliated victims, stripping them of their dignity and confidence, making it imperative for universities to implement stringent anti-ragging measures.

The directions follows reports of two separate incidents of ragging on campus, following which six students were booked for subjecting their peers to physical assault, humiliation and threats. Dr Puneet Arora, Protocol, Information and Public Relations Officer, said the Registrar had been specifically instructed to present the report in person to ensure full accountability and transparency. The matter will be taken up for further hearing on May 14.