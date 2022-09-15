Subsidy on solar power plants for SCs, BCs in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh today announced that with a view to promoting solar energy as an alternative source of power, the state government had decided to provide 75 per cent subsidy for the installation of solar power plants atop roofs of dharamshalas belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes in Haryana.

Similarly, 50 per cent subsidy will be given for the installation on buildings of other social institutions.

Ranjit Singh gave this information while interacting with mediapersons in his office today.

He said the state government would provide 50 per cent financial assistance for the solar plants atop buildings of social institutions and the remaining 50 per cent would be borne by the beneficiary institutions.

The Electricity Department is also running a continuous campaign to prevent theft of power.