Success of ‘Khet Bachao’ drive turns fertile ground for debate in Haryana

The nationwide ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’, organised under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, encouraged farmers to adopt the balanced use of fertilisers and improve soil fertility through sustainable farming practices.

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The objective of the month-long drive was to promote efficient nutrient management based on soil testing and ensure the conservation of healthy and productive agricultural land for future generations.

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The campaign recently concluded in Haryana’s Rewari district. Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony, which was presided over by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

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Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director-General Dr Mangi Lal Jat remarked on the occasion that the conclusion of the Khet Bachao Abhiyan, conducted from June 1 to June 30, actually marked the beginning of a new phase.

He said the scientific innovations and modern agricultural technologies shared with the farmers during the campaign should now be implemented at the field level.

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The Director-General informed that the Centre and ICAR had prepared district-level plans for the scientific use of fertilisers according to crop requirements and shared these with the state governments. He urged the farmers to use fertilisers only as needed and make maximum use of natural and local resources.

Curiously, while the government claimed that the campaign was a big draw and served its intended purpose, farmers’ organisations maintained otherwise.

“The farmers were not aware of any such initiative of the government, and they still aren’t. We had no information about the month-long nationwide campaign that concluded in Haryana. The drive is stated to be meant for the betterment of the farmers, but they have no clue about what it offered or provided,” said Inderjit Singh, national vice-president of the All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

Prince Waraich, spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Pehowa) and an active member of the Haryana Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha, also maintained that there was nothing in the public domain regarding the ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’.

“The campaign seems to have run only on paper as there was nothing on the ground. We still do not have any information regarding it,” he quipped. Meanwhile, the government asserted that, as of June 4, 2026, more than 9.42 lakh farmers had been connected with the campaign through various programmes and initiatives.

“Under the campaign, a total of 17,834 awareness programmes have been organised across the country, in which nearly 6.9 lakh farmers participated. In addition, 3,698 training programmes have been conducted, through which 1,57,438 participants were provided information on balanced fertiliser use, soil health management and scientific farming techniques,” an official statement said.

It pointed out that to provide farmers with practical exposure and hands-on learning, 8,850 demonstrations were organised under the campaign. These demonstrations focused on the use of organic and alternative nutrient sources, as well as integrated nutrient management techniques aimed at improving long-term soil productivity and reducing excessive dependence on chemical fertilisers.

“As part of the campaign’s extensive public outreach efforts, banners, posters and hoardings have been displayed at 60,477 locations across the country. In addition, the campaign’s message has been disseminated among the farmers and the general public through 1,027 radio and community radio talks, as well as 240 television and digital media programmes,” the statement maintained, adding that the effective use of social media platforms had significantly expanded the campaign’s outreach.