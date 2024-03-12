SUCI to contest Lok Sabha poll on 6 seats

Rohtak, March 11
The Social Unity Centre of India (SUCI-Communist) has announced to contest the Lok Sabha polls on six seats in the state. It has also declared names of the candidates.
Rajender Singh, secretary, SUCI, said Sarwan Kumar Gupta would contest from Gurugram, Rohtash Saini from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Jai Karan Mandothi from Rohtak, Vijendra Singh from Hisar, Balvir Singh from Sonepat and Om Prakash Shastri from Kurukshetra.
