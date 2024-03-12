SUCI to contest Lok Sabha poll on 6 seats

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 11

The Social Unity Centre of India (SUCI-Communist) has announced to contest the Lok Sabha polls on six seats in the state. It has also declared names of the candidates.

Rajender Singh, secretary, SUCI, said Sarwan Kumar Gupta would contest from Gurugram, Rohtash Saini from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Jai Karan Mandothi from Rohtak, Vijendra Singh from Hisar, Balvir Singh from Sonepat and Om Prakash Shastri from Kurukshetra.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #Gurugram #Lok Sabha #Mahendragarh #Rohtak