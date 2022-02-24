Sugar mill a health hazard to residents

The sugar mill of Shahabad Markanda has made the life of people residing in the vicinity miserable. The ash is causing irritation in the eyes and nose. As the mill is owned by the government, there is nobody to listen to the complaint regarding this problem. Through the coloumns of your newspaper, the authorities should take note of the problem and address the issue at the earliest. —A reader, Shahabad

Potholed Gurugram road poses risk

It is a matter of great pity that there is large number of patholes on the road in Sector 69 leading to Tata Apartment in Sector 70. It is a risky road where commuters face so many problems and risks. All concerned must take remedial action at the earliest. —Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

