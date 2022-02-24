Sugar mill a health hazard to residents

The sugar mill of Shahabad Markanda has made the life of people residing in the vicinity miserable. The ash is causing irritation in the eyes and nose. As the mill is owned by the government, there is nobody to listen to the complaint regarding this problem. Through the coloumns of your newspaper, the authorities should take note of the problem and address the issue at the earliest. —A reader, Shahabad
Potholed Gurugram road poses risk
It is a matter of great pity that there is large number of patholes on the road in Sector 69 leading to Tata Apartment in Sector 70. It is a risky road where commuters face so many problems and risks. All concerned must take remedial action at the earliest. —Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3