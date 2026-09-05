Sugar mill workers’ indefinite strike leaves Naraingarh cane farmers anxious ahead of crushing season

The indefinite strike by employees of Naraingarh Sugar Mills ahead of the approaching sugarcane crushing season has left farmers anxious, with concerns growing over possible delays in the start of operations.

Sugarcane farmers said the current period was crucial for the mill to complete its overhauling, repairs and other preparatory work required for a smooth crushing season.

Advertisement

The employees are demanding a 6 per cent salary hike, retention of seasonal employees, regularisation of jobs, absorption of contractor’s employees on the company’s payroll, EPF and minimum wages.

Advertisement

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) spokesman and sugarcane farmer Rajiv Sharma said the government should intervene and resolve the issue before the strike affected preparations for the crushing season.

“The sugarcane crushing season is approaching, and this is a crucial period for the mills to complete their repairs, maintenance and ensure that the mills are ready for operations, but the employees have gone on indefinite strike. The government should intervene and get the issues resolved. If the strike gets longer, we are afraid that the crushing season will get delayed. It should begin by the first week of November,” he said.

Advertisement

The union and the Ganna Kisan Sangharsh Samiti will hold a panchayat at Naraingarh Sugar Mills on September 7 to raise issues related to the price, schedule and payment of sugarcane.

Naraingarh Sugar Mills Employees Union president Malkit Singh said more than 350 employees were associated with the mill and nearly 60 per cent of the overhauling work was still pending.

“There are over 350 employees. Nearly 60 per cent of the overhauling work of the mills is yet to be completed. The employees have been struggling to get their demands fulfilled; however, there has been no positive response so far. In the current situation, if the demands are not accepted and the work is not resumed soon, the mills are unlikely to start operations in November. We will continue to protest until the demands are fulfilled,” he said.

VK Singh, unit head of Naraingarh Sugar Mills, said discussions with the employees were underway, though no final decision had been taken.

“The employees have been on strike, and the discussions are being held; however, a final decision is yet to be taken. It is a crucial period for the sugar mills as the crushing season is approaching, and we need to complete the maintenance and other works. We will try to complete all the works in time and start the crushing season in the third week of November. All efforts are being made to ensure ample availability of sugarcane stocks and resolve the issues,” he said.

MP seeks intervention

Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry, who visited the sugar mill to meet the agitating workers, said the state government should intervene in the matter.

“Though it is a private sugar mill, it is being run under the supervision of the state government since 2019, and still the workers are not getting the minimum wages. I will take up the matter with Haryana Chief Minister and also the concerned departments. The employees must get their all benefits in time and it should be ensured that the sugar mills start the upcoming crushing season in time so that the farmers don’t face any inconvenience,” he said.

Chaudhry also raised concerns over the declining area under sugarcane cultivation and its impact on the availability of cane for the mill.

“The CM had announced to establish a new sugar mill in Naraingarh, but due to reducing area under sugarcane crop, even the existing sugar mills are not getting adequate stocks. The farmers as well as the employees have been demanding that the government should take over the existing mills and ensure its smooth operations. Due to the wrong policies of the government, the sugar prices have already been on the rise; if the sugar mills continue to receive inadequate stocks, it will result in lower production and further increase in prices,” he added.