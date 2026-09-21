Sugar prices soar, Haryana cane growers seek higher MSP

Sugar prices have risen substantially in recent weeks, but the increase has done little to ease the concerns of sugarcane growers, who continue to grapple with rising input costs.

Farm organisations argue that while the finished product commands a higher price in the market, farmers remain burdened by escalating costs of fertilisers, labour, irrigation, diesel and other agricultural inputs. They are now demanding a remunerative price, saying growers who sustain the sugar industry should not remain at the bottom of the value chain.

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“Sugarcane is being purchased from farmers at Rs 4.15 per kg, while sugar is being sold in the market at Rs 60 per kg. Multinational companies are also earning profits by producing ethanol from sugarcane. However, the income of sugarcane growers is declining amid rising input costs. Hence, we are demanding an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of sugarcane to Rs 600 per quintal in accordance with the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendation of C2+50 per cent,” said Sumit Dalal, state general secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha.

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He claimed that sugarcane production in the state had witnessed a declining trend as the crop had become less remunerative for growers amid rising input costs and declining incomes. Providing an adequate MSP to sugarcane growers had become the need of the hour.

A state-level meeting of sugarcane growers was organised in Gohana (Sonepat) on September 19 to raise the issue prominently. At the meeting, cane growers chalked out a plan for the upcoming agitation. Under the plan, they will first meet the Cooperation Minister and the Chief Minister and demand that their issues be resolved. The farmers also warned of launching an agitation if the government failed to increase the sugarcane price.

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“Besides a hike in MSP, our other demands include advanced drones for farmers from sugar mills to protect crops from diseases, adequate compensation for crop damage caused by waterlogging or diseases, and special incentives to boost yields. Machines should also be provided for harvesting. Farmers face delays in supplying cane and inadequate prices. A comprehensive, farmer-friendly policy is needed. Sugar supplied to cane growers should also be available at controlled rates, as was the case earlier,” said Dalal.

Sunil, a sugarcane grower, said the cost of cultivation had risen considerably in recent years, while farm income had failed to keep pace. “Rising labour costs and the risk of crop damage due to diseases have added to farmers’ woes. Sugarcane growers are facing a crisis and are now looking towards the state government for financial assistance to tide them over,” he added.

Bijendra, another sugarcane grower, said the state government and sugar mills were asking farmers to increase the area under sugarcane cultivation. “But if the government does not provide farmers with a remunerative price in accordance with the full cost of production, how will farmers cultivate sugarcane? If the government genuinely wants to increase the area under sugarcane cultivation, it should immediately increase the sugarcane price,” he added.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Haryana State Committee of the All India Kisan Sabha held in Rohtak recently decided to conduct a village-to-village campaign and submit memorandums to MLAs on farmers’ demands, including a hike in the MSP of sugarcane, cancellation of the trade deal and opposition to private licences in electricity distribution. It was also decided to hold panchayats in villages from October 2.

Kisan Sabha state president Balbir Singh said other demands were also raised at the meeting, including conducting special girdawari in drought-hit areas and providing adequate compensation for crop losses. The farmers also sought the release of pending compensation and insurance claims.

Addressing the meeting, Kisan Sabha national treasurer P Krishna Prasad accused the BJP government of failing to resolve the pending issues of farmers and ensure remunerative prices for their crops.

“The outcome of these policies is that farmers are becoming increasingly indebted. Therefore, a major movement will be launched from November 26 against these policies,” he added.