Sugarcane arrival dips, Panipat co-op mill runs at half capacity

Panipat, May 6

The new co-operative sugar mill here is running at half capacity due to less arrival of sugarcane.

Only 25,000-30,000 quintals sugarcane is arriving daily in the mill against the crushing capacity of 50,000 quintals per day.

Now, the mill authorities are planning to make the arrival of sugarcane open (without any slip) so that any farmer can bring their sugarcane to the mill.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had inaugurated the state’s biggest ‘The Panipat Co-operative Sugar Mill’ at Dahar village here on Sunday.

Earlier — since 1956 — sugarcane was crushed at the old sugar mill which had a capacity of only 18,000-20,000 quintals.

Around 4,000 sugarcane farmers had produced around 60 lakh quintals sugarcane on around 24,000 hectares in the district. Sugar mill authorities had made bonds with farmers -– 25 lakh quintals for old sugar mill and 35 lakh for new sugar mill.

The old sugar mill was shut on March 28 and around 28 lakh quintals of sugarcane has been crushed in the old mill and around 14 lakh quintals sugarcane has been crushed in the new mill so far, said sources.

Farmers had shifted their produce to private sugar mills in Bhadso at Karnal and in the adjoining districts in Uttar Pradesh due to delay in running the new sugar mill. So only 3.5 lakh quintals sugarcane are available in the district presently, sources said.

Sources said that the new mill is running at half capacity, causing huge loss to the mill in terms of loss of bagasse. The turbine is only running at 6 MW despite having a capacity of 28 MW. The sugar recovery rate is also going down. If the turbine could not be run at full capacity, the mill would not be able to supply power, sources said.

Navdeep Singh, MD, Panipat Co-Operative Sugar Mill, said that to avoid losses, we are planning to advance the end of the crushing season to May 15. Only 3.5 lakh quintals of sugarcane available in the fields, but these are arriving at a slow rate, he added.

The sugarcane required is around 40,000 to 50,000 quintals per day but only 25,000-30,000 quintals is arriving daily, he said.

We had distributed slips of 75,000 quintals of sugarcane to farmers and are also planning to open the arrival of sugarcane without slips so that any farmer could bring sugarcane, the MD added.