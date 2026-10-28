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Home / Haryana / Sugarcane farmers in Haryana to benefit from mechanisation, modern agricultural equipment

Sugarcane farmers in Haryana to benefit from mechanisation, modern agricultural equipment

Farmers can submit their online applications for the scheme until October 31

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:14 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Farmers interested in availing themselves of these agricultural implements can submit their online applications on the department's official website. Pic: iStock
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Sugarcane growers in Haryana are being provided the benefits of mechanisation and modern agricultural equipment under the Sugarcane Technology Mission during the financial year 2026-27. Farmers can submit their online applications for the scheme until October 31.

A spokesperson for the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department informed that under the scheme, farmers can avail themselves of modern agricultural machinery, including power-operated sugarcane sett treatment equipment with a capacity of 30–120 litres, engine-operated power weeders ranging from 5 to 7.5 BHP, sugarcane ratoon management equipment, wide-row ridgers, 4-foot rotavators, tractor-mounted sprayers, sub-soilers/chiselers, sugarcane cutters/strippers/planters and mini tractors.

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Farmers interested in availing themselves of these agricultural implements can submit their online applications on the department's official website, www.agriharyana.gov.in, by October 31.

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Detailed information about the scheme and the necessary guidelines are available on the department's website.

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