Suggestions sought on reservation in panchayat poll

Chandigarh, August 25
The Chairman, Haryana State Backward Classes Commission, Darshan Singh, held talks with office-bearers of various political parties at the national and state-level today in relation to giving reservation to Backward Classes in the elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions.
The Chairman of the Backward Classes Commission said suggestions have been invited from people across the state on giving reservation in the panchayat elections.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...
Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries
May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans
Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...
Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed
Refusal rate 60% | Session from September