Suggestions sought on reservation in panchayat poll

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

The Chairman, Haryana State Backward Classes Commission, Darshan Singh, held talks with office-bearers of various political parties at the national and state-level today in relation to giving reservation to Backward Classes in the elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

The Chairman of the Backward Classes Commission said suggestions have been invited from people across the state on giving reservation in the panchayat elections.