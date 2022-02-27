Suicide by dyslexic student: Faridabad school principal arrested

In a note, class-10 boy had alleged harassment by principal, bullying by students

Suicide by dyslexic student: Faridabad school principal arrested

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 27

A day after a class-10 dyslexic student of a private school in Faridabad committed suicide, police on Sunday arrested the school principal on abetment charges.

In a purported suicide note, the boy had accused the headmistress of private school in Sector 81 of harassment. He, in a letter left for his mother, had also accused students of constantly bullying him.

Give the sensitivity of the matter, police are keeping investigation details a secret, even as highly placed officials have confirmed the arrest.

Sources claimed that names of eight students too have been added to the list of suspects, while four have already left the school.

“We have nabbed the principal and have zeroed in on few students accused of bullying and harassment,” an official said.

The deceased had jumped from the top floor of his residential society after being allegedly harassed by school principal and bullied in school.

As per the complaint an FIR was registered against headmistress and school management under Sections 306 (abatement to suicide), 34 (common intention) of IPC at BPTP police station.

The boy’s mother had shared details of his diary and jottings from notebooks where he had reportedly highlighted how he became “school-phobic owing to constant bullying and even sexual harassment in 2020”. Though allegations of sexual harassment have not been added to the evidence list so far.

