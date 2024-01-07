Suicide case: Police cremate body

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 6

The police removed the family of suicide victim, Pawan, from the dharna site at the Civil Hospital and cremated the body this evening.

The police said investigation was going on and action would be taken on the basis of the probe.

Pawan’s family, along with some activists and BSP workers, had been holding a dharna at the hospital for the past four days, demanding the arrest of the accused.

The police had registered a case of abetment to suicide against six persons, including cricketer-turned-DSP Joginder Sharma, who had earlier conducted a probe in an FIR registered by the family of the victim against the accused.

#Hisar