Summer camp held for slum children in Karnal

The Varitra Foundation concluded the second phase of its summer camp, organised during the school summer holidays across seven locations in the district. The initiative, conducted in two phases, aimed to promote holistic development among children through enjoyable and educational activities.

Advertisement

The first phase of the camp was held from June 4 to 8 at five different locations and witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 200 children. The second phase began on June 25 at Sector 33 for children from slum areas, and on June 27 at the Government School Nalvipar’s Teacher Learning Resource Centre (TLRC), with more than 100 children attending each day.

According to project manager Manish, the camp focused on nurturing life skills such as communication, self-expression, teamwork, creativity and imagination. Activities included name-tag introductions, traditional games and songs, finger painting, clay art, 3D paper crafts, puppet-making, stage performances by children, read-aloud sessions, educational games and children’s songs.

Advertisement

The camp was effectively facilitated by educators Pratibha, Priyanka, Shivang, Asha, Munisha and six dedicated volunteers, whose efforts ensured a safe and engaging environment for all participants.

A special exhibition and felicitation ceremony was held on the final day at the Sector 33 centre. The event featured an exhibition of the children’s artwork and handicrafts, celebrating their creativity and learning. Guests Sujata Gupta, educationist and social worker, Dr Naresh Kumar, former principal scientist at NDRI, and Ayishna Kalyan, co-founder of the Varitra Foundation, graced the occasion and praised the children’s talents. Certificates were also distributed to the students.